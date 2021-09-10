Click to share this via email

Chris Hemsworth doesn’t do anything by halves.

The Aussie actor has just finished filming “Thor: Love and Thunder” and is now training hard for “Extraction 2”.

Hemsworth shared a shirtless video of himself working out, writing in the caption: “Gearing up for @netflix ‘Extraction’ sequel.

“Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed.

“Give this little work out a go and let the lungs scream for mercy! @centrfit 💪🤙”

He told fans to give the following workout a go: “3 minute boxing round (cardio), 50 squats (lower body), 40 sit thrus (mobility), 20 reps for each (core)exercise, 25 push ups (upper body). Rest 2 minutes 4 sets in total.”

Hemsworth’s famous pals were quick to comment on the clip, with Josh Brolan joking: “Damn! Once I finish this pizza I’m going to do that.”

Jake Gyllenhaal added: “💪🏼💪🏼”

Jason Momoa simply wrote, “boss.”