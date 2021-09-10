Carrie Underwood is one proud mom.

The country singer took to Instagram Thursday to share some adorable snaps and a video of her and Mike Fisher’s eldest son Isaiah, 6, competing in his very first baseball game.

“Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight!” Underwood wrote.

“I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey! #ProudMom #KidCanHit,” she added, referencing Fisher’s NHL career.

Isaiah could be seen hitting the ball in the cute clip and making a run for it as everyone cheered for him in the background.

Underwood and Fisher also share son Jacob, 2.

The pair recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary by sharing some sweet posts on Instagram.

Underwood posted in July:

Fisher added: