Prince Andrew has finally been served in the sexual assault lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

An affidavit of service was served to the Duke of York at Royal Lodge (his Windsor home) on Aug. 27, a new court document first obtained by the Daily Mail and filed on Friday states.

According to the documents, an agent had tried the day before but staff told them they were “primed” not to accent any paperwork.

“The Metropolitan Police Officer/head of security could not locate the defendants private secretary, or anyone senior and the dependent was told that the security there had been instructed not to allow anyone attending there for the purpose of serving court papers onto the grounds of the property and at the time they had been told not to accept service of any court process,” the documents state.

When the agent came back the following day, a police officer at the gate said it would be “forwarded on to the legal team.”

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan will hold an initial pretrial on Sept. 13 where he will decide if the duke has been officially served. If Kaplan decides he has, Andrew will be then given a deadline to respond.

Giuffre is claiming Prince Andrew “committed sexual assault and battery” against her when she was 17 after meeting him through Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The allegations in the lawsuit are “including but not limited to sexual misconduct as defined (as) rape in the third degree, rape in the first degree.”

Prince Andrew has always claimed his innocence, and that he never met Giuffre–despite a photo of them together.

ET Canada has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.