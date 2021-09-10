Courteney Cox has joked that her day “only got worse” after she was made up to look like a Fifties housewife with heavy makeup.

The “Friends” actress posted a TikTok-inspired video that saw her looking natural and makeup-free at the beginning of the clip before the camera flipped around to a dolled up Cox with red lipstick and a dark smokey eye.

“This is how I started my day,” she began, before adding: “And it only got worse,” as sad music played over the top.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Shares Funny Video Dropping Off Daughter Coco On Her First Day Of Senior Year

“Less is more,” the mom-of-one shared with fans, although pal Mira Sorvino revealed that she thought Courteney looked “beautiful” in the fifties look.

Kathy Najimy, however, joked: “What happened?? Did you fall in a makeup puddle?”

She added: “You’re gorgeous either way my heart.”

RELATED: Courteney Cox Arrives At Warner Bros. Studios With Wet Hair Wrapped In A Towel: ‘I’m Surprised They Let Me In’

Fans were also quick to support the star, with one gushing: “You are so beautiful, always!!!” and another sharing: “Gorgeous love you!”

The 57-year-old was filming for her new Starz drama, “Shining Vale” which is a “smart, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in turmoil who is suddenly living with a paranormal,” reads the synopsis.

Cox’s former wild child Pat moves her family to an abandoned house in a small town from the big city as she battles depression and a midlife crisis. But no one in her family – neither her husband nor her children – seem to acknowledge that the house itself is haunted, leaving Pat convinced she may be going mad.

Sorvino plays Rosemary, a character who may be Pat’s split personality, her id, a muse, or even a demon trying to possess her.