While racism worries have rocked the Royal Family for some time, particularly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised concerns during their Oprah interview, the family has mostly been silent.

Of course, Prince William was quick to tell reporters that the royals are “very much not racist” after March’s headline interview, but Queen Elizabeth has chosen not to speak out.

RELATED: Over A Dozen Members Of The Royal Family To Pay Tribute To Prince Philip In New Film

However, a senior palace aide, Kenneth Olisa, the first Black lord-lieutenant of London, said the family supports Black Lives Matter.

“The answer is easily yes,” he said in a preview clip for a Channel 4 News interview.

"Well, the answer is easily yes." Sir Kenneth Olisa responds to @symeonbrown asking whether the Royal Family supports the principle of Black Lives Matter. The first Black Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London reveals he has discussed issues surrounding race with the Royals. pic.twitter.com/UxIgNa9pl0 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 10, 2021

RELATED: Prince Andrew Served Court Papers In Sexual Assault Case After Multiple Attempts

BLM expressed surprise at Olisa’s comments, telling The Guardian that “actions speak louder than words.”

“We were surprised to learn the Queen is a BLM supporter,” the full statement reads. “But we welcome anyone that agrees with our goal of dismantling white supremacy. Of course, actions speak louder than words. The Queen sits on a throne made from colonial plunder. Until she gives back all the stolen gold and diamonds from the Commonwealth and pays reparations, these are nothing more than warm words.”

Buckingham Palace has chosen not to further comment.