Kate Beckinsale has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly injuring her back.

TMZ broke the news Friday, reporting that the actress, 48, has been staying at The Signature at MGM Grand while in town to shoot the film, “Prisoner’s Daughter”, when she was rushed to the ER after throwing her back out.

The outlet says Beckinsale was taken by ambulance.

Her condition remains unclear.

Beckinsale has been posting on Instagram from Vegas, even sharing a snap on Thursday from her hotel room.

“Oops #Vegas,” she captioned a photo of herself in a white lace dress and fishnet stockings.

ET Canada has reached out to Beckinsale’s rep for comment.