Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating her almost two-decade tenure on-air with the final season of the much-loved talkshow on Monday September 13.

The show will see a studio full of first-time audience members and interviews with Tiffany Haddish, Kim Kardashian West, Imagine Dragons, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. In a sneak peek video the host said she has “missed everyone so much,” and told the crowd, “I’m Ellen, don’t get too attached, this is my last show.”

During the episode, DeGeneres sits down with longtime friend Jimmy Kimmel for his 20th appearance. Degeneres gifts her fellow talkshow host with a donkey with a cigarette that protrudes from its rear, to which Kimmel replied, “I’m going to start smoking because of this.”

Kimmel then returned the favour with a “traditional gift” for nineteen years, “do you know what it is?…A Kardashian,” he said. The video cuts off before we see which Kardashian it is.

RELATED: ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Teases Farewell Season In New Throwback Promo, Star-Studded Guest List Revealed

Jennifer Aniston, the first-ever guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2003, who’s been on the show nineteen times also makes an appearance and gets emotional when she returns to to the stage, wiping away tears.

“What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional!” The actress wept. “I haven’t been out in a long time guys. Maybe two years,” Aniston added.

DeGeneres also has a group of nurses from her hometown in New Orleans from Ochsner Baptist Hospital who volunteer to stay at the hospital through emergencies. Degeneres said, “One of my favourite things about having this show for nineteen seasons is getting to highlight incredible people doing incredible things.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Says ‘The Morning Show’ Isn’t Specifically Based On Matt Lauer’s ‘Today’ Firing

The show premieres Monday, Sept. 13th.