Almost two decades after making their first red carpet debut at the premiere of “Gigli”, rekindled couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, are at it again.

This time they’re in Italy premiering the Oscar-winning actor’s film, “The Last Duel”, during the Venice Film Festival.

Lopez wore a floor-length white gown fit with bejewelled embellishments for the premiere while Affleck looked handsome in a classic black tux.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, just hours after they were spotted arriving in The Floating City.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo: Getty Images

Bennifer rekindled their romance in April after they split from their respective partners. Lopez ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck split with “Knives Out” star Ana De Armas.

The pair first met on the set of “Gigli” in 2003 and were engaged shortly afterwards. They broke up at the beginning of 2004.

“The Last Duel” stars Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. It was directed by Ridley Scott.

The film will hit big screens on Oct. 15.