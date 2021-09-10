Halsey is getting real about the changes their body has felt since giving birth.

The “Without Me” singer, 26, who welcomed son Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July, took to Twitter to share an update on their “changed” body.

“My pregnancy has changed my body so much,” they wrote. “Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you’re not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sings Praises Of Halsey’s New Album, ‘I’m Blown Away’

Adding, “To all the mommas (or really just anyone going thru something similar) I feeeel you.”

My pregnancy has changed my body so much. Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you’re not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle. To all the mommas (or really just anyone going thru something similar) I feeeel you. ❤️ — h (@halsey) September 10, 2021

The empowering tweet was met with a lot of love from followers, including model Martha Hunt, who sent three emoji hearts Halsey’s way.

RELATED: Halsey Says Some Publications Refused To Promote Their Album While They Were Pregnant Because They Didn’t ‘Want To Do A Maternity Cover’

❤️❤️❤️ — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) September 10, 2021

The new post comes just days after Halsey shared a photo of their postpartum stretch marks, “Well …. this is what it look like 🧸.”