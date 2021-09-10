Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton are breaking down what it is like to play one of the world’s most famous couples.

Dean and Morton play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, respectively in Lifetime’s film “Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace”.

Morton admitted she had a “healthy interest” in the Royal Family, including getting up early to watch the wedding before taking on the part.

“You kinda can’t escape them,” Dean joked.

For Dean, he felt The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a lot of “candour” and “openness” when speaking with Oprah. “They were pretty revealing,” he said, adding it was “refreshing” considering how private royals typically are.

When asked by ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about what it was like to transform into Prince Harry, Dean laughed and said it was “fun.”

“As an actor to be able to play someone that’s alive today and there’s challenges with that, there’s pressure,” Dean continued. “That’s sort of what you dream of.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Morton confessed they tried to say “neutral” when forming opinions about what has really happened between the couple and the rest of The Firm.

“As an actor you kind of keep all of that outside it,” Dean agreed but had to change the way things went as Prince Harry was giving interviews about his mental health while they were filming.

Adding it was “another side” of Prince Harry that many people didn’t know.

Lifetime Canada will be repeating “Harry And Meghan: Escaping The Palace” on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m., then again at 12:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept 12.