Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Colin Firth is getting a lot of birthday love.

To celebrate “The King Speech” actor’s 61st birthday on Friday, Firth’s ex-wife Livia Firth shared a sweet shoutout, posting a hilarious photo of the star dressed as Elton John.

The post shows Colin wearing a rainbow-feathered coat, a head covering and colourful glasses.

RELATED: Toni Collette Joins Colin Firth In HBO’s Upcoming TV Drama Adaptation Of The True Crime Documentary ‘The Staircase’

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY COLIN,” Livia captioned the fun throwback snap.

RELATED: Colin Firth Reviews Stanley Tucci’s Internet-Famous Negroni On ‘The Late Show’

Livia shared the funny photo last year for his birthday, explaining at the time that Colin stole the costume while filming “Kingsman: The Golden Service”. Colin and Taron Egerton, who starred in the Elton John biopic “Rocketman”, co-starred in the “Kingsman” films together.

Colin and Livia announced their plans to separate in December 2019 after 22 years of marriage. The former couple share sons Luca, 19, and Matteo, 17.