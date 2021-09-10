Our favourite celebrities, models, bloggers and more are back on the streets of New York for fashion week.

Everyone from Gigi Hadid and Amelia Hamlin, to Megan Fox and Paris Hilton have been spotted on the runways and front rows, with so many celebrating the kick off of the Spring Summer fashion season.

RELATED: SZA And Charli XCX Perform At Pandora Launch Event

RVNG Couture. Photo: Lindsay Anne Delaney Photography

And Canadian designers are continuing to make a splash at NYFW this year.

RVNG Couture had their virtual Spring Summer show on Sept. 9, featuring colourful evening wear with dramatic silhouettes. Plus, Ontario-based designer Jordan Stewart was able to bring a little piece of home right to the runway.

RVNG Couture. Photo: Lindsay Anne Delaney Photography

RVNG Couture. Photo: Lindsay Anne Delaney Photography

“My inspiration for the spring/summer 2022 collection is a combination of french traditional fashion mixed into a garden vibe. The models’ shoes represented vining & the colours were representative of what nature presents naturally. We filmed in my hometown at Cranberry Creek. This was where I grew up and found it particularly special to bring NYFW here,” she told ET Canada.

RELATED: Cindy Crawford Revisits Her Iconic Pepsi Ad From Two Decades Ago For A Good Cause

Having been recently featured in Vogue and Vanity Fair, Stewart spoke about just how exciting it is to be back at NYFW as a Canadian designer.

“NYFW is one of the most predominant and exclusive fashion events in the world. To be Canadian and to be welcomed into this elite community has made me feel beyond proud. As an NYFW designer, I bring my Canadian roots to the runway,” she said.

And RVNG Couture isn’t the only NYFW Show with Canadian roots. Menswear label Mr. Saturday, the brainchild of designer Joey Gollish, is also back this season. The Mr. Saturday private presentation will be a call to action on issues of climate change with upcycled pieces making up the spring collection.