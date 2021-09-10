Click to share this via email

Rascal Flatts band member Joe Don Rooney has been charged with a DUI.

According to TMZ, the guitarist was charged with driving under the influence after he crashed his car near Nashville.

Police told the outlet that he crashed into a tree around 4 a.m. Thursday in Williamson County.

Rooney wasn’t injured in the crash but was taken to the county jail and booked for a DUI. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

ET Canada reached out to Rooney but his rep had no comment.

Last year, the country band announced their farewell tour after sharing the group would go their separate ways.

Unfortunately, the tour was cancelled because of the pandemic.