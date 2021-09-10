Metallica joined a very special edition of Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern” show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Black Album, joined by special guests Elton John and Miley Cyrus.

All the stars will take part in The Metallica Blacklist, a cover album that also includes Chris Stapleton and Weezer.

“This is one of the best songs ever written, to me,” John said of playing the piano on the cover of “Nothing Else Matters”. “It’s a song that never gets old. Playing on this track I just couldn’t wait because the chord structure, the melodies, the time changes—it’s got drama written all over it.”

Cyrus will also be featured on “Nothing Else Matters”, which she first performed during 2019’s Glastonbury Festival.

“It was right before actually that the world knew I was getting a divorce, but I knew that I was,” Miley said in reference to her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. “I had just lost my house in the fires … I was so heartbroken and my purpose was coming from this performance. I got sober at that time. I really pulled my f**king s**t together. This song was what drove me to that place.”

Adding, “My life in regards to love was falling apart, but I had my love for music.”

Cyrus’ own transformation into a rockstar from pop princess is another reason she wanted to once again cover it.

“There was a kind of rocky transitional period for sure where a lot of my fans … would feel disappointed. By me leaving a certain identity behind, I would leave them too,” she said. “It’s been kind of this journey of taking them along with me, and the way that I’ve been able to do before transitioning my own music was by doing covers.”

As for John’s take on Cyrus’ cover– “It’s just astonishing, her voice. She’s probably the best rock and roll singer out there, without question,” he confessed.

John also gushed over Metallica, adding, “Their songs aren’t just heavy metal, they’re beautiful songs. This is just such a melodic song. It’s f**king great actually.”

All the members of Metallica admitted that if you had told them 40 years ago they would be “talking about [their] accomplishments” with John, they wouldn’t believe you.

“That would be the mindf**k of all mindf**ks.”

Of course, the interview wouldn’t be complete with a tease of the new cover of “Nothing Else Matters”.

The Metallica Blacklist and Metallica (Remastered) box sex are out now.