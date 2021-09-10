Former WWE star Al Snow rescued a drowning child on Thursday.

The ex-wrestler was at Santa Rosa Beach in Florida when he heard a boy yelling for help as he got pulled by a riptide.

Speaking to TMZ, Snow said he quickly jumped into the water when he realized the lifeguard wouldn’t make it in time.

“I knew she wasn’t going to make it in time,” he told the outlet.

RELATED: Autopsy Confirms Naya Rivera’s Cause Of Death As Accidental Drowning

“I made it, thank God,” Snow said. “And, I caught him just by the arm just as a wave started to pull him even further out. If I hadn’t have grabbed him, I think he’d have probably went out to sea.”

“That would have been it,” he added.

A wave did take them both under once Snow had ahold of the boy, but thankfully it turned out okay.

“I was able to stay up,” Snow said, “and hand him off to the lifeguard and I made my way back across to my friend and we went up on the beach and I felt like I was about to collapse. I was exhausted.”

RELATED: Hannah Brown Saves A Man From Drowning While White Water Rafting

Both Snow and the boy didn’t suffer any injuries. And in the aftermath, a couple even recognized Snow from his ’90s fame.

ET Canada has reached out to Snow for comment.