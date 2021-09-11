Click to share this via email

Chris Martin and Kelly Clarkson go together like music and lyrics.

In a teaser video of season 3 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the pair spontaneously jammed out to Clarkson’s favorite Coldplay song “Green Eyes,” and a few other classics.

“I was looking for a song my dad might like,” Martin said before rocking out to an acoustic version of the track.

Kelly replied, “I’m your dad, I love it,” before Martin surprised her with a track she’s pretty familiar with, “Since U Been Gone.”

“Are you gonna sing my song?” The daytime talks host asked excitedly, before joining in with the performance and belting out the song.

In another teaser video Clarkson’s five-year-old son, Remington Alexander stole the show when he proclaimed he needed to “go to the bathroom” in the middle of Martin’s performance of “Yellow.”

See their reaction in the video below.

The new season of “The Kelly Clarkson” show premieres on Sept. 13.