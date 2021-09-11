Bruce Springsteen delivered an emotional rendition of “I’ll See You In My Dreams” at the 9/11 memorial in New York City on Saturday.

The singer introduced the song on stage at Ground Zero with a touching tribute, “May God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends, and loved ones.”

“The days go on, I remember you, my friend. And though you’re gone and my heart’s been empty it seems. I’ll see you in my dreams,” the 71-year-old sang.

The sentimental track, from Springsteen’s 2020 album Letter To You was followed by a moment of silence to honor the victims and survivors on the 20th anniversary of the terror attack.

