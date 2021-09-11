The internet has long been known to have fun with pre-fame photos of celebrities, and Canadian actor Simu Liu is the latest victim.

Hilarious stock model photos of the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” actor from 2014 are going viral on Twitter.

RELATED: Simu Liu Throws First Pitch And Does A Backflip At MLB Game

Liu laughed off the images of himself posing as a construction worker, Zumba class attendee, office worker, and more on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

“If you’re a nice model, you get paid thousands of dollars, you walk the runway… if you’re a stock model, you get paid typically a base rate of a one-day shoot of $100,” Liu told host Jimmy Fallon. “And they own the rights to the photos that they take in perpetuity. Which is very, very important. It means the rights never run out.”

RELATED: Simu Liu Schools Carlos Bustamante On Toronto Raptors Court

The actor, who stars in the first Asian-led Marvel movie which opened with a whopping $94 million on Labour Day weekend, shared a viral tweet of himself pointing at a laptop, captioned: “me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop.”

Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop pic.twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2021

iStock responded to the Tweet hilariously, “We always believed in you, @simuliu And if being a super hero doesn’t work out, our door is always open.”