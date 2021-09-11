Metallica’s Grammy winning the Black Album is one of the best-selling records of all-time. But it wasn’t such a huge hit with everyone.

On the 30th anniversary of its release, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujilla, James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich from Metallica stopped by the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show to talk about their famed sixteen-time platinum album and perform live. The band also hilariously read aloud 1-star, unflattering customer reviews on Amazon.

RELATED: Elton John Has A Collaboration With Metallica On The Way

“This is by far one of the most loathsome crimes ever committed against music,” Lars Ulrich read.

“Face it people, this album $ucks,” Kirk Hammett continued. “Anybody who thinks this horrible, atrocious, self titled ‘$uck-o-rama’ CD is worth four or five stars must be braindead from smoking crack.”

James Hetfield read, “This album sucks, sad but true! I bought this when it came out and I was horrified when I listened to it, I threw it off a bridge and watched a truck smash it.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus, Elton John Join Metallica To Talk ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Cover: ‘It’s Just Astonishing’

The foursome also sat down with chat about where the title Black Album came from, pandemic Zoom sessions and Elton John’s praise for the song “Nothing Else Matters” on the “Howard Stern Show“, to which Hetfiled admitted “moved him to tears.”

Metallica concluded their appearance by performing hits from the Black Album, “Wherever I May Roam” and “Holier Than Thou.”