In this image released on March 13, Jennifer Garner attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Jennifer Garner is volunteering her time to help Afghan child refugees.

Earlier this week, the “Daredevil” actress, who serves as a trustee and ambassador for Save the Children visited a refugee center near Washington, DC.

According to a press release from the organisation, the centre is currently housing at least 30,000 thousand individuals who escaped Afghanistan, with approximately 40% being children under 12. The group provides essentials and supplies such as blankets, diapers, and other toys and clothes for children.

Garner shared a touching video on Instagram from her visit on Friday.

In the clip, Garner tells workers that she wants to play with the children. When a staff member tells her that she has pipe cleaners for the kids to use, she informs Garner that she “might get mobbed,” to which she replies with enthusiasm, “Great! I want to get mobbed.”

“This is a human endeavor,” Garner captioned her post. “I am so grateful Save the Children is helping the U.S. Dept of State welcome Afghan refugees, and hope you can help me support these families and this work. ♥️”

“After weeks of worry and waiting they were finally here—hungry, exhausted, with nothing but the clothes on their backs—and their children,” the mom-of-three continued in her post, “Through Operation Allies Welcome, they are greeted by the US State Department, doctors and nurses, the US Armed Services, the Red Cross…and @savethechildren.”

In a statement to Save the Children published on People, the actress wrote,” Afghan children have known nothing but conflict their entire lives.” “I got to see their beautiful art, sing songs, and receive some really big hugs.”

“A world of healing happens for kids in these child-focused play areas,” Garner continued. “This may be the first time these children have felt safe in months, and the activity space gives them the chance to have fun and just be kids—after all they’ve been through, they desperately need that.”