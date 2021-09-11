Angela Bassett and Chadwick Boseman attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Chadwick Boseman may be gone but he will never be forgotten.

Angela Bassett has shared what it was like for the cast and crew of “Black Panther” to return to set for the film’s sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, without star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August of 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer.

“Everyone felt, the first week of shooting, the presence of Chadwick and missing him on that throne,” Bassett said in a new interview with The Guardian.

“But we all came together and just paid homage to him before we began, which was wonderful … everyone just speaking beautiful words about him and expressing how much we care and how he informed and inspired us.”

Bassett plays Queen Ramonda, the mother of Boseman’s King T’Challa, in the Marvel movie franchise. Filming for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” began in June.

Bassett previously revealed that the script for the sequel had, as of July, been re-written at least 5 times due to Boseman’s unexpected passing. “Of course, with our dear king [Boseman] going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed,” she told ET.

“So, thankfully, [director] Ryan [Coogler] and [writer] Joe Robert Cole, they’re just such masterful storytellers that they’ve found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king.”

While details about the sequel are being kept tightly under wraps, it’s clear that there will be no replacing Boseman with another actor or with a body double.

“There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s not with us,” Marvel Studios’ executive vice president Victoria Alonso said in an interview with Clarin last November.

“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa,” Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige added in January.

After filming for the sequel officially began, Feige said of the project, “We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Meanwhile “Black Panther” director Coogler has said that filming the superhero sequel has been, “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my professional life.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is slated to be released on July 8, 2022.