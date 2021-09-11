Don’t mess with JLo in Ben Affleck’s presence!

The movie star interceded when a fan got a little too close to girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as the pair were departing Italy at Venice’s Marco Polo Airport on Saturday.

In photos and videos of the incident, Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, are seen being escorted by security through the airport when a bearded man in a t-shirt and cargo shorts runs up to the “Jenny From the Block” singer and attempts to take a selfie with her, as The Daily Mail reports.

“Woah, woah, woah,” Affleck said as he pushed the man away from Lopez. The actor placed both hands on the as-yet-unidentified man’s chest, moving him towards a nearby wall. Thankfully, both private security and police were present and interceded to make sure the man was stopped.

As the pair got on their way, Affleck asked Lopez, “are you okay?” Despite the close call, Lopez appeared unfazed. She continued smiling for the cameras and thanked airport personnel for their help.

The incident comes the day after Ben and JLo made their official red carpet debut for the first time since they rekindled their romance back in April. The pair, who were engaged 19 years ago, walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Ben’s new movie, “The Last Duel.”

Long live Bennifer 2.0!