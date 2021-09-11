Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local farming family, the Woodleys, on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by honouring the nearly 3,000 victims of the terror attacks.

On Saturday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 36 and 40 respectively, blacked out their normally taupe Archewell website and listed the names of all those killed on that fateful day. Gone were any mentions of Archewell itself or links to any of the website’s normal features. Instead the victims’ names were accompanied by the simple text, “In Memoriam”, and the date of the attacks, “September 11, 2001.”

The Queen offered her own tribute to the victims in a message sent to President Biden which she shared on social media.

“As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty,” Her Majesty said in a statement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton along with Prince Charles and Camilla re-shared the Queen’s statement on their own social media accounts.

The Queen also repeated a special homage that she personally oversaw on the day of the attacks 20 years ago. During the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle on Saturday, the Welsh Guards played the U.S. national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner”, just as they did at Buckingham Palace on 9/11 at the Queen’s instruction, to show solidarity with the United States.

Though Her Majesty was not present for the ceremony, Philip T. Reeker, Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.K., was in attendance and shared his gratitude with assembled members of the press, as E! reports.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the gesture by Her Majesty, the queen,” he said. “The playing of our National Anthem today at the Changing of the Guard represents the friendship, the solidary between our two countries.” He added, “I think this has shown that the special relationship remains so crucial to all of us.”

Ambassador Reeker also posted on Twitter, expressing his thanks.

Harry and Meghan have previously shared messages on their Archewell website and commemorated historic moments since they stepped down as senior working royals. Just last month, as Allied forces pulled out of Afghanistan, the couple shared this message online: “The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.”

Previously, back in 2020, the pair held a small ceremony of their own at Los Angeles National Cemetery to mark Remembrance Day. They laid a wreath at a memorial obelisk with a plaque that read, “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defence of Their Country.” Harry added to the message, “To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you.”