Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates defeating Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada during the second set of their Women's Singles final match on Day Thirteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

The Royal Family is celebrating Britain’s own Emma Raducanu after she clinched the U.S. Open title on Saturday.

Kate Middleton was the first royal to congratulate Raducanu, who, at only 18, has just won her first Grand Slam Title. Raducanu was up against Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the match.

“Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory!” Kate tweeted from the official @KensingtonRoyal Twitter. “Incredible –we are all so proud of you.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Is Joined By Former Wimbledon Champion Andy Murray To Surprise Young Tennis Players

The Duchess added, “@LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch.” She signed the tweet with “C” to indicate that the message came personally from Kate (she has been officially known as Catherine since she married Prince William and became the Duchess of Cambridge).

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

Middleton had also tweeted at Raducanu yesterday offering her personal support ahead of today’s Final.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Shares Personal Tweet Following Emma Raducanu’s U.S. Open Triumph: ‘We’re Rooting for You’

The Queen offered her own hearty congratulations to Raducanu on Saturday, releasing a full statement. “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships,” the statement began. “It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.”

Her Majesty added, “I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

'I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.' Read The Queen's message to @EmmaRaducanu in full: https://t.co/m5lxaH7kKi pic.twitter.com/aFSaCisDC0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2021

And then, as one might expect, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, chimed in as well.

“[W]hat a fantastic achievement!” the couple tweeted from their @ClarenceHouse account. “We are all so proud.” Like the other royals, Charles and Camilla also congratulated Fernandez on her showing. “An outstanding match between two inspiring young women – we can’t wait to see where you go next.”

Congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu on your #USOpen win – what a fantastic achievement! 🇬🇧 We are all so proud. Well done to @LeylahFernandez 🇨🇦 today too. An outstanding match between two inspiring young women – we can’t wait to see where you go next. 🎾 pic.twitter.com/54tE6WYbZW — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 11, 2021

The timing of Raducanu’s win is particularly felicitous given that she appears on the cover of October’s issue of British Vogue. In an interview with the fashion bible, Raducanu explained what tennis has given her in her life. “I was a very shy little girl who didn’t talk much at all,” she said. “And through playing sport, and having to be bold on the court and fearless and fight, it’s given me inner strength. If you have that, then you can really achieve whatever you want.”

See photos of her shoot for British Vogue, below.

Scott Trindle for British Vogue — Scott Trindle for British Vogue

Scott Trindle for British Vogue — Scott Trindle for British Vogue