Kim Kardashian, 40, arrived at New York City’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Saturday in what appears to be a fetishwear-inspired all-leather outfit complete with leather hood from Balenciaga.

Kim posted photos of herself in the ensemble on both Twitter and Instagram, captioning each post with only a knife emoji.

The mega-influencer and reality star is in New York ahead of Monday’s Met Gala ball. Accompanying Kim were her older sister Kourtney, 42, and her beau, Travis Barker, 45.

Some on social media felt Kim’s outfit showed a clear influence of her estranged husband, Kanye West, leading them to believe the pair were reuniting.

yeah, pretty sure they called off the divorce https://t.co/MoypTN1MO5 — Did Donda (Deluxe) Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) September 12, 2021

yea they back together https://t.co/EqWSCWahzM — @ meh (@mehkihxx) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, others felt that the outfit was reminiscent of a certain costume that has become synonymous with Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” series.