Ashton Kutcher is getting hygiene advice from the public, specifically the crowd at College Game Day on Saturday.

The actor and father-of-two made the appearance on the ESPN set at Jack Trice Stadium in Iowa as the guest prediction picker, but was drowned out by the “take a shower” chants from the fans. Despite the distraction, the University of Iowa alum kept his composure throughout the broadcast.

RELATED: Mila Kunis Mercilessly Mocks Ashton Kutcher’s French Accent In Hilarious Promo Video For Their New Wine Brand

Ashton Kutcher was absolutely ready for this moment 😤 @aplusk pic.twitter.com/wIACbJ3J52 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

Fans chant "take a shower" at Ashton Kutcher on College GameDay #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/0L3FyEGbsf — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 11, 2021

The roasting comes after Kutcher, 43 posted a funny video of himself and wife, Mila Kunis, 38 bathing their kids last month. “You’re putting water on the children?! Are you trying to melt them?!” Kutcher yelled in the clip, before admitting they don’t bathe their children everyday.

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” he joked on the Armchair Expert podcast.

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher Cracks Up Mila Kunis As They FINALLY Bathe Their Kids

Kutcher then went on to reveal he tends to “throw some water on my face” after working out, but doesn’t feel pressured to wash his whole body every day. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever,” he said in jest. “I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.”

The revelation sparked a hot debate in Hollywood over how frequently people bathe, with a celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B and Jake Gyllenhaal all chiming in.