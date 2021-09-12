Jay-Z and Beyonce are enjoying some down time in Italy.

The King and Queen of hip-hop and pop were spotted beycationing with family in the Italian village of Portofino, on Friday. In photos obtained by ET Canada Beyonce, 40 looks radiant in a lime green dress as she walks hand in hand with her husband Jay-Z, 51 and mother Tina Knowles, 67.

Jay-Z & Beyonce, Portofino, Italy — Photo by: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The threesome were seen enjoying a family dinner at Portofino da Dav (Da Vittorio) restaurant in the coastal Italian village. The happy couple looked relaxed as they took a romantic stroll together accompanied by their bodyguard, the rapper even took time to sign a fan’s sneaker.

Jay-Z & Beyonce in Portofino — Photo by: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

According to The Daily Mail the couple were having fun in the sun off the coast of Ponza, Italy on Jeff Bezos’ megayacht, The Flying Fox, before heading to dry land.

The iconic singer and her rapper husband cozied up onboard and took in the scenic ocean views while chilling in a hot tub. Jay-Z was also seen giving his spouse an affectionate kiss.

The “Crazy In Love” singer celebrated her 40th birthday earlier this month and rang in the major milestone with an epic collage highlighting her amazing life and career on her website.

The interactive piece is filled with photos, starting from 1981 to 2021. Each photo is clickable to see it in a larger format and includes childhood snaps, Destiny’s Child’s biggest moments, Bey’s solo projects, award wins, fashion moments and even sweet family moments with husband JAY-Z, daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi.