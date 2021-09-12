Lana Del Rey is deactivating her social media accounts to focus on her personal life as well as “different endeavours.”

The singer, who has more than twenty million followers on Instagram alone took to platform to announce the plans to shut down her online profiles tomorrow (September 13).

“That is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs that I’m doing that require privacy and transparency,” the singer and poet explains.

“I just wanted to say that I’m obviously continuing to make my spoken word albums and my records,” she reassures fans. “I’m still writing my short poetry books. And I’m still very present and love what I do. I’m absolutely here for the music. I’m also just going on some different endeavours.”

In the black and white clip, Del Rey also refers to her upcoming record Blue Banisters, saying: “It’s a compilation of older songs and a few newer songs, some written by family and friends and mostly old collaborators.”

“There will probably always be more to come,” she continues. “I want to say a heartfelt thank you for continuing to see me through the music. It’s always important to be witnessed… For right now, I think I’m going to keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests.”

Watch the full statement below: