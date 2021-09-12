Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her thoughts on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Paltrow, who dated Affleck from 1997 to 2000, took to Instagram to comment underneath a photo of the newly reunited couple making their red carpet debut in Venice.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Defends Jennifer Lopez From A Fan Who Got A Little Too Close

“Okay, this is cute,” wrote the Goop founder under a post by Lopez’s stylist, Mariel Haenn.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Cruise Into Venice Film Festival On Private Boat Taxi

Speaking about Affleck during a 2015 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show”, Paltrow said, “He’s super intelligent and really, really talented and he’s funny. But he wasn’t in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend.”

Bennifer rekindled their romance in April after they split from their respective partners. Lopez ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck split with “Knives Out” star Ana De Armas.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Make Red Carpet Debut In Venice

The pair first met on the set of “Gigli” in 2003 and were engaged shortly afterwards. They broke up at the beginning of 2004.