The cast of “Riverdale” are calling on their fans to help the creator of the show locate and free his kidnapped father from the Nicaraguan Government.

According to creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, his father was likely one of many activists taken at gunpoint for their political views.

In an Instagram post last month Aguirre-Sacasa wrote that his father Francisco Aguirre-Sacasa had “disappeared and he hasn’t heard from him since that “terrible day.”

“We believe he’s in a prison in Managua, but the truth is…we don’t know. What we do know is that my father was arrested because, as a journalist, he has been an outspoken critic of Nicaragua’s current political regime—President Ortega’s dictatorship,” the “Riverdale” creator wrote.

“My father wants Nicaragua to be a free, democratic country. He’s dedicated his life to the betterment of his homeland and its citizens. It’s gotten him into trouble before, but never as dire as this.”

In the video, released shared on actress Camila Mendes’ Instagram page and others, fans are told that Francisco was one of many activists who were kidnapped and arrested.

“My name is K.J. Apa and we’re on the set of Riverdale,” said the series star, who portrays Archie Andrews, in the video above. “Over the years, all of us who have been part of making this show has become a family.”

Casey Cott adds, “And right now, someone from our family needs your help.”

Standing in solidarity the “Riverdale” cast urged fans to use the hashtags #FreeFrancisco and #SOSNicaragua,” as well as signing a petition they’ve each linked to their share of the video.

“No one knows where they’re being held and if they’re being given food and water or medicine.”

They concluded their plea with the message, “Make your voices heard and help right this terrible injustice.”

Over on the Justice for Francisco petition page, Roberto further details what he says has happened to his 77-year-old father, saying he was “stopped at the border” of Nicaragua and Costa Rica, “falsely accused” and “detained” with more than 35 other political prisoners.

Sharing the video on Saturday, Aguirre-Sacasa captioned it, “I am blown away by the love and support from my ‘Riverdale’ family, the best cast and crew on the planet.”

“This video means everything to me, my mom, my brother, and my sister,” he continued. “Getting the word out about what’s been happening in Nicaragua to my dad and so many others fighting for freedom and democracy is vital and may be life-saving.”