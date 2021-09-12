Click to share this via email

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet have officially tied the knot.

The couple walked down the aisle in the South of France on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Middleton took to Instagram to announce the news on Sunday.

“Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷,” he shared. “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️.”

The photo sees the newlyweds smiling happily with one of their adorable pooches positioned between them.

Kate Middleton’s brother got down on one knee back in September 2019.

The couple recently celebrated after buying a new home in the countryside together.