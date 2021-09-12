James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet have officially tied the knot.
The couple walked down the aisle in the South of France on Saturday, Sept. 11.
RELATED: James Middleton Reveals The ‘Bravest Thing’ That He Has Ever Done Is Ask For Help
Middleton took to Instagram to announce the news on Sunday.
“Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷,” he shared. “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️.”
RELATED: James Middleton & Alizee Thevenet Postpone Wedding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The photo sees the newlyweds smiling happily with one of their adorable pooches positioned between them.
Kate Middleton’s brother got down on one knee back in September 2019.
RELATED: James Middleton Shares Photos Of His Pets Playing In Garden After Buying First Home With Fiancée Alizée Thevenet
The couple recently celebrated after buying a new home in the countryside together.