Leni Klum walks as a model in her show "Leni Klum x About You" as part of the About You Fashion Week. About You, or Re-Fashion Week, has been part of Berlin Fashion Week since 2021. About You Fashion Week runs from 11 to 15 September 2021.

Heidi Klum’s 17-year-old daughter Leni Klum strutted her stuff on the runway at the ‘About You’ Fashion Week show in Berlin on Saturday.

Klum wore a flattering beige crop top with a cream-colored sweater balancing on her shoulders at the annual fashion event.

The daughter of the 48-year-old supermodel and television personality also sported an ensemble of sweat pants and white boots for a cool and casual look.

Heidi and Leni both shared several snaps from the fashion show on Instagram.

Leni Klum, model, walks the runway at the opening show of About You Fashion Week at Kraftwerk. About You, or Re-Fashion Week, has been part of Berlin Fashion Week since 2021. About You Fashion Week runs from 11 to 15 September 2021. — Photo: Britta Pedersen/Getty

11 September 2021, Berlin: Leni Klum comes to the About You Fashion Week show at Kraftwerk. The About You, or Re-Fashion Week, is part of the Berlin Fashion Week since 2021. About You Fashion Week runs from 11 to 15 September 2021. Photo: Gerald Matzka/dpa (Photo by Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images) — Photo: Britta Pedersen/Getty

In July, Klum chatted to James Corden on the “Late Late Show” about her daughter following in her mom’s footsteps and having a modelling career.

“Yes, because she’s been nagging about it for such a long time,” Klum shared.

“I’m so happy that we finally arrived and she’s old enough and can do this, she’s 17 now,” she continued, adding of their joint Vogue Germany shoot: “I was kind of giving the baton to her.”

“It is the wildest thing,” Klum said of watching Leni model. “Sometimes I see myself in her because we’re quite goofy and silly and she’s on the set, like, being me. It’s like a mini-me, but then she’s doing her own thing. It’s a lot of fun to watch.”