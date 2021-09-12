Drake has another number one on his hands.

According to Billboard, the Canadian rapper’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart this week after generating 743.7 million on-demand streams in the U.S.

With those numbers, the new record became the biggest week for any album in over a year, with the last being Taylor Swift’s Folklore at 846,000 units

Certified Lover Boy, which dropped Sept.3, also became Drizzy’s 10th number one, adding him to the shortlist of other artists with at least 10 number one albums in the 65-year history of the Billboard 200 chart.

The Beatles have the most with 19. They are followed by Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand (11 each), Drake, Eminem, Elvis Presley and Kanye West (10 each).

Drake’s first topped the Billboard 200 chart in July 2010, with Thank Me Later.