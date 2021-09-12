Paris Hilton is all of us when “Stars Are Blind” comes on.

During the US Open over the weekend, the “Cooking With Paris” star, 40, was spotted singing and dancing along to her 2006 debut single – and she shared the “iconic” moment to Instagram.

Hilton and her fiancé Carter Reum were in the star-studded audience over the weekend, watching Daniil Medvedev win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Says Her Wedding Will Be A ‘Three-Day Affair’ With 10 Outfit Changes

“Love that they played my song #StarsAreBlind at the @USopen,” Hilton captioned the clip on Instagram.

She added, “It was such an #iconic moment hearing it played in the giant stadium with my fiancé. #LovesIt #USTAfoundation”

RELATED: Paris Hilton Talks Babies And Baby Names With Delish

Hilton’s post was met with a lot of love from fans and famous friends alike, with Jaime King writing, “Love you baby girl,” and Vanessa Hudgens adding, “Iconnnn.

“Yaaaaas sis!!!!” wrote Nicole Scherzinger.

“Stars Are Blind” was the first of many singles from Hilton, she later dropped tracks like, “Nothing In This World” and “My Best Friend’s A**”.