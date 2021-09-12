Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Britney Spears is engaged! The pop star shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a video of herself and longtime love Sam Asghari happily showing off her engagement ring.

“Look at that. Do you like it?” Asghari asks in the video.

“Yes!” Britney yells back excitedly.

The news comes shortly after Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Story developing…

More From ET:

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Files to End Conservatorship

Drew Barrymore Has Been Sending Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Want an Engagement ‘Badly,’ Source Says