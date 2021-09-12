Click to share this via email

Known as one of the most outrageous red carpets, the MTV VMAs are officially in full swing.

Catch all the action right here, as your favourite musical acts hit the red carpet in their fashion best ahead of the annual awards show.

The night will see special appearances from Hailey Bieber and Lance Bass and performances from Kacey Musgraves, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X.

Doja Cat will also be making her hosting debut as the MC for the evening.

Nessa and Tinashe help get the party going as MTV’s red carpet host.

The MTV VMAs go live at 8 p.m. ET.