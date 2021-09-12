Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper doubled up at day 14 of the U.S. Open Championships on Sunday.

The pair of Hollywood royals sat side-by-side while soaking up the action in New York’s USTA National Tennis Center.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Hangs Out With Bradley Cooper And Tilda Swinton At The Glastonbury Festival

Cooper was seen wearing a light blue shirt, while Pitt went incognito wearing a hat and dark sunglasses.

The actors are longtime friends who have supported each other throughout their careers.