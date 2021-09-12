Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper doubled up at day 14 of the U.S. Open Championships on Sunday.
The pair of Hollywood royals sat side-by-side while soaking up the action in New York’s USTA National Tennis Center.
Cooper was seen wearing a light blue shirt, while Pitt went incognito wearing a hat and dark sunglasses.
The actors are longtime friends who have supported each other throughout their careers.
Pitt previously revealed how he got sober thanks to the “Limitless” star during the National Board of Review annual awards gala in 2020.
Cooper presented Pitt with the Best Supporting Actor distinction for his work in “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.”
While presenting the honour, Cooper praised Pitt’s curiosity, integrity, soul and work ethic, before Pitt joined him on stage and the men hugged.
When Pitt, 56, took over the mic, he took his turn in praising Cooper, even revealing that he got sober thanks to the 45-year-old star.
“Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this,” Pitt said of Cooper’s 2-year-old daughter, Lea. “He’s a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since. I love you and I thank you.”
The pair were also seen hanging out together during Glastonbury Festival back in 2017.