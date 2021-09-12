Click to share this via email

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly clashed outside Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The UFC star and the rapper got into a physical altercation on the red carpet before the show kicked off in New York’s Barclays Center.

Photos of the incident appear to show McGregor lunging at MGK while several people try to separate them.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Machine Gun Kelly (center top) and Conor McGregor (center bottom) attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center — Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Conor McGregor — Photo: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

According to TMZ, the clash didn’t escalate beyond the scrum.

The outlet reached out to police in the area who confirmed that the incident was not reported.

MGK posed for photos with girlfriend Megan Fox earlier on in the evening.