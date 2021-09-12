Justin Bieber is back on the VMAs stage! The 27-year-old singer performed at MTV’s Video Music Awards for the first time in six years on Sunday, from New York’s Barclays Center.
Bieber sang “Stay” with The Kid LAROI and “Ghost” for his highly anticipated performance, which was preceded by his moving rendition of “What Do You Mean?” at the 2015 ceremony.
The pop star wowed audiences with a complex light display — but kept himself covered in a black hoodie.
Bieber’s wife, Hailey, was caught in the crowd cheering on her hubby.
Aw, Ms. Baldwin Bieber! Suuuper cute choice, u guys 💕 Let’s see what she’s up to https://t.co/gqa6fmkw8F
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021
Give it up for your BEST POP winners at the 2021 #VMAs…
“Peaches” by @justinbieber ft. @DanielCaesar & @Giveon ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9Chd64GRWy
— MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021
Bieber’s night at the VMAs isn’t just about his performance, rather, the singer leads the nominations at this year’s ceremony. He’s up for seven trophies this year, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year and Best Pop.
