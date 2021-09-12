Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber is back on the VMAs stage! The 27-year-old singer performed at MTV’s Video Music Awards for the first time in six years on Sunday, from New York’s Barclays Center.

Bieber sang “Stay” with The Kid LAROI and “Ghost” for his highly anticipated performance, which was preceded by his moving rendition of “What Do You Mean?” at the 2015 ceremony.

The pop star wowed audiences with a complex light display — but kept himself covered in a black hoodie.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Bieber’s wife, Hailey, was caught in the crowd cheering on her hubby.