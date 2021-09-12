Click to share this via email

Olivia Rodrigo made her debut at the MTV VMAs and brought down the house.

Hitting the stage in an early 2000s-inspired purple mini dress, gloves and combat boots, the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” performed her latest hit “Good 4 U” for the star-studded audience.

The pop track was synced to a playful background and stage set, perfectly matching Rodrigo’s esthetic.

Rodrigo nabbed six VMA nods this year, including Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year for “Driver’s License,” and Best Pop Video and Song of the Summer for “Good 4 U.”

Following her epic performance, she was awarded the moon person for Song Of The Year.

MAYBE I'M TOO EMOTIONAL BUT… Congratulations to @Olivia_Rodrigo for winning SONG OF THE YEAR! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/n3MRBc0IZe — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021

Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, features all of the singer’s hits including, “Good 4 U”, “Driver’s License” and “Deja Vu.”