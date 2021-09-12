Click to share this via email

Madonna kicked off this year’s MTV VMA’s with a special tribute to the network’s 40th anniversary.

“Happy 40th MTV,” said the Queen of Pop, while opening the show in a leather ensemble.

A MAIOR DE TODAS! Madonna abrindo o #VMAs 2021 pic.twitter.com/voq22ow1xN — Clip Pop (@ClipPop_) September 13, 2021

“They said we wouldn’t last, but we’re still here, motherf***ers!” she added.

Madonna’s appearance got a lot of attention on Twitter, with many fans praising the 63-year-old’s “cheeky” outfit.

Madonna gave her 1st performance at the VMAs in 1984 and here she is, standing on the stage of the VMAs in 2021 👑 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Pk4YNHdLd0 — was careyspearss ミ☆ (@MDNASPEARSS) September 13, 2021

Please, stand up for the Queen of Pop: Madonna #VMA pic.twitter.com/N9PIX4aVDj — Rafael de Almeida (@rafaeldealmeida) September 13, 2021

The show just started and Madonna already wylin 😭😭😂🤣😂🤣 #VMA pic.twitter.com/chic7ChBX8 — FranckNathan (@FranckNathan1) September 13, 2021

MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021 are taking place in New York’s Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept 12.