Madonna kicked off this year’s MTV VMA’s with a special tribute to the network’s 40th anniversary.

“Happy 40th MTV,” said the Queen of Pop, while opening the show in a leather ensemble.

RELATED: Madonna Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday, Shares Rare Family Snap With Her Six Kids

“They said we wouldn’t last, but we’re still here, motherf***ers!” she added.  

Madonna’s appearance got a lot of attention on Twitter, with many fans praising the 63-year-old’s “cheeky” outfit.

RELATED: Madonna Throws Skate Park Birthday Bash For Daughter Mercy James

MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021 are taking place in New York’s Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept 12.

 