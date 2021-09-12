Click to share this via email

Tyler Joseph’s family is growing by one more.

During the Twenty One Pilots’ performance of “Saturday” during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening, the frontman unexpectedly announced that his wife, Jenna, is pregnant.

“My wife is pregnant, y’all,” he said mid-performance. “This is our second child.”

Joseph and Jenna have been married since 2015. The couple is already parents to daughter Rosie, 1.

On Friday, they might get loud.

On Saturday, they paint the town.

But on Sunday? 🎤 @TwentyOnePilots rocks the #VMA stage! pic.twitter.com/3SVJOkLZYB — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021

The surprise announcement comes six years after the band made their VMA debut in 2015 when they teamed up with A$AP Rocky for a medley performance.

Twenty One Pilots are up for one VMA this year, Best Alternative, for “Shy Away”.

Both “Saturday” and “Shy Away” appear on the pop/rock duo’s most recent album, Scaled And Icy, which arrived in May.