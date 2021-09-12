Click to share this via email

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are one hot couple on the VMAs red carpet.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple on Sunday, packing on the PDA while they were at it.

The Canadian icon, 36, rocked a hot-pink plaid suit alongside Mod Sun, 34, who wore a black suit covered in patches.

After taking a few photos together, the couple switched gears and snuck in a few kisses.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Lavigne was on hand at the VMAs to help present during the awards show.

In February, the pair first sparked dating rumours after being photographed on a dinner date at BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.

A month later, Lavigne and Mod were spotted with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on a double date.