Camila Cabello knows how to bring the fun and excitement to her performances! The 24-year-old singer took the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, held Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Cabello delivered a visually stunning performance of her latest single, “Don’t Go Yet.”

The performance was first broadcast to audiences in black-and-white, going with the theme of Cabello’s retro video, before transitioning to a vibrant, colorful display. The singer shook it across the stage in a high-low gown with tulle details, as a legion of backup dancers added to the over-the-top performance.

CAMILA CABELLO UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT OMG THE COLLAPSE #VMAs pic.twitter.com/C6T5Aqa2P9 — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) September 13, 2021

Cabello’s boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, was caught by cameras jamming out to her performance from across the arena.

Check out Shawn Mendes watching Camila Cabello perform from across the arena and dancing to her song #VMAs pic.twitter.com/zsD1EiEgpM — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 13, 2021

And as she concluded, Cabello gave a sweet shout out to her beau, who would be performing next. “Give it up for my guy, Shawn Mendes!” she yelled. Cabello released “Don’t Go Yet” on July 23, along with its charming music video. It is the lead single off of her upcoming third studio album, Familia. The last time Cabello stepped onto the VMA stage was with boyfriend Shawn Mendes in 2019, where they heated up the stage with a steamy “Señorita” performance. Mendes, meanwhile, also took the 2021 MTV VMAs stage and debuted his new song, “Summer of Love.” ET recently spoke with Cabello while she was promoting her new movie, Cinderella, where she expressed how Mendes continues to be a shoulder she can lean on. “He’s the best and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other,” Cabello said, sharing how he surprised her on the set. “He surprised me the week of the ball and he saw me do one of the scenes. So he was there for the whole beginning of it, and was so supportive. I’m lucky I have some awesome people in my life.” See more in the video below.

