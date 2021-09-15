Octavia Spencer left Britney Spears some words of advice on Instagram over the weekend after the singer announced her engagement to Sam Asghari.

Spencer wrote on Spears’ cute post which has since been removed: “Make him sign a prenup.”

The actress’ comment comes amid Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle.

Credit: Britney Spears/Instagram

She wasn’t the only one telling the star to sign a prenup in the comments.

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Confirms She’s ‘Taking A Little Break’ From Instagram

Credit: Britney Spears/Instagram

Spears announced her engagement on Sunday, sharing a video of herself and longtime love Asghari happily showing off her ring.

“Look at that. Do you like it?” Asghari asked in the video, to which an excited Spears replied: “Yes!”

Spencer apologized for her joke on Wednesday, posting a photo of Spears and Asghari, insisting her intentions were to make the couple laugh.

“Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke,” she captioned the post. “My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.

“Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love.”

“Talent Manager Brandon Cohen of BACtalent is proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement of client Sam Asghari to Britney Spears. The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen confirmed to ET.

“Roman Malayev from NYC is the ring designer. He couldn’t be more happier to be involved and make this a one-of-a-kind ring.”

RELATED: Monica Lewinsky On How Britney Spears Was Treated By The Media: ‘I Made a Mistake, Britney Didn’t’

During her shocking conservatorship testimony back in June, Spears explained how she wasn’t allowed to get married or have a baby.

Her father, Jamie Spears, has since filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship.