Octavia Spencer left Britney Spears some words of advice on Instagram over the weekend after the singer announced her engagement to Sam Asghari.

Spencer wrote on Spears’ cute post: “Make him sign a prenup.”

The actress’ comment comes amid Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle.

She wasn’t the only one telling the star to sign a prenup in the comments.

Spears announced her engagement on Sunday, sharing a video of herself and longtime love Asghari happily showing off her ring.

“Look at that. Do you like it?” Asghari asked in the video, to which an excited Spears replied: “Yes!”

“Talent Manager Brandon Cohen of BACtalent is proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement of client Sam Asghari to Britney Spears. The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen confirmed to ET.

“Roman Malayev from NYC is the ring designer. He couldn’t be more happier to be involved and make this a one of a kind ring.”

During her shocking conservatorship testimony back in June, Spears explained how she wasn’t allowed to get married or have a baby.

Her father, Jamie Spears, has since filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship.