New York Fashion Week got too much for Larry David in a clip doing rounds online.

The 74-year-old is seen plugging his ears and resting his arms on his legs as models strutted their stuff at Staud’s Spring 22 show on Sunday night.

RELATED: Larry David Screamed ‘Thank You!’ After Being Cut From Obama Birthday Guest List

Emilia Petrarca, senior fashion writer at The Cut, posted the incredible video of the comedian:

The internet was quick to react to the clip:

RELATED: Larry David Was Ready To Quit If The Network Objected To His Favourite ‘Seinfeld’ Episode

There is video evidence, however, that he wasn’t plugging his ears all night:

Lourdes Leon
Click to View Gallery
Spotted At New York Fashion Week 2021