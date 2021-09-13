Click to share this via email

New York Fashion Week got too much for Larry David in a clip doing rounds online.

The 74-year-old is seen plugging his ears and resting his arms on his legs as models strutted their stuff at Staud’s Spring 22 show on Sunday night.

Emilia Petrarca, senior fashion writer at The Cut, posted the incredible video of the comedian:

The internet was quick to react to the clip:

Larry David plugging his ears is perfect Larry David @LightsCameraPod (via ig:alirosemann) pic.twitter.com/G2NvWpaxbM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2021

nyfw, us open, if i don’t see larry david plugging his ears at the met gala i’m gonna be pretty, pretttayyy, pretttayyyy mad pic.twitter.com/JFiLbcInef — Nicole Rovine (@nicolerovine) September 13, 2021

larry david at nyfw getting into it pic.twitter.com/d6wgUlSPlD — logan (@solidgoldlexus) September 13, 2021

Larry David at #nyfw is a whole 2021 vibe pic.twitter.com/mEzsHWfKD6 — Rebecca Stevens-Walter, proud geriatric millennial (@anewrebecca) September 13, 2021

The best showing from NYFW was Larry David. pic.twitter.com/1mNeUF4JoH — Christina☕️Lazzaro (@SushiLasagna) September 13, 2021

I'm about as interested in your drama as Larry David is in NYFW — Kelly Kreth (@kellykreth) September 13, 2021

Larry David at NYFW is jokes — 777 (@RobWalks_) September 13, 2021

There is video evidence, however, that he wasn’t plugging his ears all night: