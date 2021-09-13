Normani took fans for a walk on the “Wild Side.” The songstress hit the stage at this year’s MTV VMAs on Sunday for a steamy live performance of her hit single.

Normani delivered the TV debut of “Wild Side” in a TLC inspired metallic outfit that drew from the group’s “No Scrubs” video. The singer was joined by a group of backup dancers in similar outfits that accompanied Normani as she sauntered across the stage. Her performance for the song, which samples Aaliyah’s “One in a Million”, also featured choreography very reminiscent of Aaliyah’s music video for the hit track.

Instead of Cardi B, who joins Normani on the track, singer and dancer, Teyana Taylor, was brought out onto the stage, where she was tied to a platform, something superstar, Janet Jackson, has been known to do on tour. Normani climbed up and down the structure, seductively dancing her way around the strapped-in Taylor before ending the performance hanging upside down, with her legs straddled around Taylor’s waist.

Twitter couldn’t help but point out the way Normani paid homage to the famous artists and the way the 25-year-old showed off her “Wild Side” on stage.

This mix sounds so dreamy I love it. Also the fact that she gave us some of TLC, Janet, and Aaliyah in one night. Normani is too fucking good https://t.co/bBQRoC8B6T — 𝖘𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖉 𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖘𝖙 (@alavelymine) September 13, 2021

NORMANI IS SUCH A STAR WOW OH WOW pic.twitter.com/FRu9bmu0Po — َ (@SAYlTLlKEDAT) September 13, 2021

Put some RESPECT on her name when you addressing NORMANI! 🚀 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/1n471iIHc8 — NormaniTourNews (@NormaniTourNews) September 13, 2021

The song — which she recorded with Cardi and first dropped in July — has a special significance for Normani. As she explained to Power 106 at the time, it was important for her to work on, record and release new music amid her mother, Andrea Hamilton’s, battle with breast cancer.

“This past year, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Normani said. “For me, this work that I was able to put out into the world really saved me, to be completely honest.”

“Even just being on FaceTime with her as she’s going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that,” she added. “It got my family through the darkest time of our lives.”

Normani’s memorable performance during Sunday’s star-studded show was one of a number of other debut performances of new hits, from artists including Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, and Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle fame) — making her highly anticipated solo debut.

