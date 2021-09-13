Chlöe Bailey has officially made her solo debut at the VMAs! The 23-year-old singer, who makes up half of musical duo Chloe x Halle, performed without her sister, Halle Bailey, on Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards at New York’s Barclays Center.

The singer showed no nerves as she gave the TV premiere of her first single, “Have Mercy”, which was released just days before the show. Her younger sister, Halle, was on hand to introduce her performance, where she expressed how “proud” she was of her frequent collaborator and partner “find her voice.” “This year, she has stepped into her own artistry, sharing a message of self-expression and self-love and I’m so, so, so proud of her. I love you sis!” the “Little Mermaid” star exclaimed.

The energy from the #VMAs crowd during @ChloeBailey's dance break was unparalleled 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gyfkuYntVz — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 13, 2021

Chlöe made her solo VMAs debut count as she made a memorable entrance onstage, shrouded in a pink veil as she showed off her impressive vocal range during the opening notes of her dramatic performance. As she got into the meat of the catchy beat of her newest tune, Chlöe rocked a hot pink corseted bodysuit and matching lace-up high-heeled booties.

During the dance break, Chlöe showcased her stunning dance moves, as the screen behind her changed to a fiery red with her name emblazoned on it. What a way to make a statement at the VMAs!

Viewers also noticed that Chlöe’s performance look was reminiscent of a similar bodysuit her mentor, Beyoncé, wore in the “Bootylicious” music video.

Beyoncé after watching Chloe Bailey on the Vma’s pic.twitter.com/wFKOiaQqrA — #1 neva the 2nd. (@theejadenj) September 13, 2021

#ChloeBailey #Chloe had the most energetic performance of the night. #Beyonce definitely pass the torch to lil mama and said "Tonight lil baby, the stage is all yours!" AND CHLOE ATE DAT SHIT UP!!! @MTV #HAVEMERCY pic.twitter.com/CqO37yp5VK — GypsyLEE (@shygrl813) September 13, 2021

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Chlöe revealed to ET’s Rachel Smith on the red carpet that her sister would be presenting her performance. And they’ll also be reunited Monday night for the prestigious Met Gala.

Chlöe’s time on the VMAs stage followed her and Halle’s VMA pre-show performance of “Ungodly Hour” last year.

In an interview with Billboard last month, Chlöe revealed that she began working on her solo album in earnest while Halle was away filming “The Little Mermaid”.

“That is when I started creating my project. I found my confidence ­– like, ‘OK, you can do this now,'” she said. “I always have my sister’s support, and she will always have mine, no matter what we do together or individually.”

As for the album itself, Chlöe teased, “I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice.”

