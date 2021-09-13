Click to share this via email

Hailee Steinfeld’s MCU newcomer Kate Bishop makes her debut in the action-packed trailer for “Hawkeye”.

The Disney+ series is set to premiere on November 24, with the teaser being unveiled by the streaming service on Monday.

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Marvel Studios' "HAWKEYE".

A synopsis reads, “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero.

“The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

"Hawkeye".

The six-part series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.